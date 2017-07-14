A gr-eight week of running for trail club

Falkland Trail Runners were out and about at eight different 5k parkruns on Saturday morning.

Brian Cruikshank was first over-50 at St Andrews where Valerie Hargreaves also ran a PB.

There was PBs for both Hennie Viksten and Jane Gatherer at Kirkcaldy and for Kevin Murray and Kate Russell at Inverness and Falkirk respectively.

FTR results: Kirkcaldy-19 Nathan Ferguson 21.39,30 Paul Sutherland 22.58,42 John Wilmot 23.55,46 Lyndsey McKay 24.26,50 Jane Gatherer 24.55PB,54 Hennie Viksten 25.18PB,56 Leonard Zabek 25.42,80 Lynne Zabek 28.01, 87 Bryan Innes 28.37,103 Ann Davidson 30.14,115 Alison Sutherland 31,27, 156 Alexander Jarrett 40.04, 161 Derek Adamson 42.36.

St Andrews-6 Brian Cruikshank 18.40,73 Malcolm MacTavish 26.32,97 Karen Campbell 28.14,98 Valerie Hargreaves 28.20PB,122 Graeme Braid 29.55,160 Frances Carelton 35.59,186 Tony Martin 60.33.

Camperdown-54 Russ Valentine 27.20.

Hackney Marshes-14 Jason Sharp 18.59,82 Ruth Sharp 23.41.

Ganavan Sands-3 Tyler Stevenson 22.48.

Inverness-17 Kevin Murray 21.58PB. Perth-35 Kylie Smith 22.29.

Falkirk-147 Kate Russell 29.26PB

A handful of Skwerls took part in the Tour of Fife.

The event consists of five individual races held over five consecutive days.

The placings and accumulative times for the FTR participants was: 31 Mike Murdoch 2:03.21, 58 Susanne Lumsden 2:16.11, 93 Malcolm MacTavish 2:46.19, 101 John Lee 3:02.43, 109 Karen Spence 4:02.55.

Half a dozen FTR members contested the Brig Bash 5 mile race at Bridge of Earn, results were: 31 Mark Western 32.17,98 Daniel Kershaw 36.35,101 Andy Harley 36.49,144 John Wilmot 39.14,217 Ann Davidson 46.20,229 Jodie Kemp 48.40. The race was won by Ian McDonald Edinburgh AC in 27.08.

Chris Russell (Glenrothes) was the leading local competitor at the Crieff 10k.

Running for the Leven Las Vegas Club, Chris crossed the finish line in 37 minutes 47 seconds.

Other FTR finishing positions include: 24 Mark Western 42.48,68 Alison Sutherland 49.09,73 Keith Bonthrone 49.44, 83 Kylie Smith 50.21.

Angela and Tony Taylor ran the Borrowdale Half Marathon, Carole Mowbray, Susan Harley and Lynne and Leonard Zabek the Scafell Pike Marathon while Daniel Kershaw completed the 113km Great Glen Way race.