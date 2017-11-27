A marathon effort for Haddie duo in Vietnam

Anster Haddies Christine Bowie and Bill Arnott ran the Halong Bay Heritage Marathon in Vietnam.

The 26.2 mile race follows a unique route across Bai Chay Bridge, which is the longest single span bridge in South East Asia.

The route also boasts spectacular views from above of the landscape of Halong Bay and running along mountain and coastal lines before finishing at the Quang Ninh Museum Library.

Bill and Christine finished in 4h30mins.

Closer to home, St Andrews Parkrun proved as popular as ever.

Jas Baillie finished the 5km run in 21.26 followed by Bill Simpson who finished 2nd MV60 in 23.08.

Jacqui McDonald finished in 24.08 and Eric Anderson in 30.36.

Last Wednesday the club’s Mars Bar race series took place.

Organised by Ewan Cameron, everyone races the four mile route around Anstruther once each month during the winter and tries to beat their previous time.

Winning the series this month by taking the most time of her previous best time was Karen Cunningham who finished in 36.23.

At Blairadam Forest in Kelty, a new Trail Race organised by PB timing was held on Sunday morning.

The five mile route promised mud and water but six Haddies braved the cold day.

Colin McKie finished in 32.24, George Findlay in 35.14, Ewan Cameron 41.43.

Lynne Herd ran her first race as an Anster Haddie and finished in 42.59, followed by Jacqui McDonald in 43.51 and Jennifer Gallagher in 64.08.