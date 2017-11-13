A new PB for Titch as Haddies hit the parks

The weekend racing for the Anster Haddies started at the usual parkruns.

The club’s Duncan Hall finished Maribyrnong Parkrun in Melbourne in a time of 19.36.

Neil Smith finished first overall at East Grinstead Parkrun in 19.10.

Closer to home, Titch Shaw ran St Andrews Parkrun in a course personal best time of 20.39.

On Saturday afternoon Fiona Cruickshanks raced in the Scottish National Short Course cross country championships in Kirkcaldy.

Fiona finished the undulating 4k route in a time of 18.18.

The ever-popular Glen Clova Half Marathon also took place on Saturday afternoon.

The 13.1 mile picturesque circular route proved perfect for Jazmin Hay who continued in her excellent form to run a personal best on a tough course in a time of 1.43.07, followed by mum Debz Hay in a course pb time of 1.49.54.

Also running a course personal best was Jacqui Mcdonald, in 1.53.42.

Jackie Galloway finished in 2.11.11, followed by George Hay and Allan Galloway both in 2.33.03.

On Sunday, the new Silvery Tay Trail Race was run for the first time.

The 4.6 mile route promises countryside views of the River Tay and Tay Rail Bridge.

Ewan Cameron finished in 42.14, running her second race of the weekend – Jacqui Mcdonald ran 43.07 followed by Liam McMonagle in 46.27.

The Haddies meet at 6.30pm every Wednesday at the Waid Academy Sports Centre where any abilities are more than welcome.