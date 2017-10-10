Aberdeenshire 28-71 Howe of Fife

Following on from two wins on the trot, Howe headed off to play Aberdeenshire.

The hosts have been experiencing some high scores against them, players having moved to Aberdeen Grammar FPs.

Howe changes included Graham Thomson starting at 13 and Steven Player making a return after injury for the unavailable Grant Henderson.

The early exchanges were marred by some sloppy Howe handling errors and intent from Aberdeenshire to use their forwards to grind a way towards the Howe try line. The Howe have displayed a high work rate for the defensive duties in every game this season and repelled Aberdeen shire, pressuring them into mistakes. This was a trend throughout the first half of the match.

Howe ran in 5 tries from outfield positions, using the attacking speed and elusiveness of their strike runners. Scores came from Duncan McIntyre, Shaun Gray, 2, Eden Cruickshank and Graham Thomson with three converted by Shaun Gray. Aberdeenshire replied with a converted try before the half time whistle.

The start of the second period, with Howe playing into a gusty wind, continued in a similar pattern, with Howe scores coming at regular intervals. It was noticeable Howe were keen to create more prolonged phases of play, stretching Aberdeenshire back and forward across the pitch. Shaun Gray completed his hattrick, with Eden Cruickshank and Duncan McIntyre notching up one more each. All converted by Shaun Gray.

The Howe coaches made a few changes which seemed to disrupt the pattern of Howe’s play, some very uncharacteristic loose exchanges between the players resulted in a couple of converted scores from Shire, with a Stewart Lathangie try, converted by Shaun Gray, sandwiched in between.

William Wardlaw and Jamie Holligan completed the Howe scoring, with one converted by Shaun Gray, before Shire grabbed a last-minute score to give them a try bonus and their first point of the season.

This Saturday at Duffus the visitors are Dumfries Saints, who are in third spot.