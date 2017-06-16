All kinds of races tackled by keen Falkland Trail Runners

From marathons to mountains, half marathons to highland games it was another busy weekend for the Falkland Trail Runners.

Club members were among the prizes at the Strathearn Marathon, the race which starts and finishes at the Cultybraggan Camp outside Comrie and has an ascent of 1500 metres saw Andy Lafferty finish eighth overall and the winner of the M50 category.

Zoey Johnston who was completing her first ever road marathon finished 23rd overall and second in the FV40 age category.

A contingent of Skwerls made the journey over to Portree for the Isle of Skye Half Marathon, starting and finishing in the islands capital the course takes in stunning views of Ben Tianavaig, The Old Man of Storr, Isle of Raasay and the breathtaking Cuillin mountain range.

Susanne Lumsden was first of the Falkland group to finish in 1 hour 51 minutes 34 seconds, she was followed home by Carole Mowbray 2:04.12, Susan Harley 2:04.12, Rosemary Lee 2:08.36, Sandy Milton 2:08.58, Ian Little 2:14.27, 608 Jane Fewsdale 2:22.00, 654 Jan Little 2:28.57.

Just 24 hours before running the Strathearn Marathon, Daniel Kershaw and Angela Taylor took part in the Lochalsh Dirty 30 which comprises a 30 mile circuit from Glenelg, passing the Skye Ferry, the Skye Bridge and the world famous Eilean Donan castle before climbing over the hills and past ancient brochs before returning to the finish in Glenelg.

The duo completed the course together in 7 hours 5 minutes.

In his quest to run 100 events in 2017 club veteran Bill Duff completed number 44 and 45 over the past week.

Firstly he ran the DB 12 Strathclyde Loch Race before running the Vale of Leven 10k from Balloch in 53m 25s.

There was lone Skwerls at a few events.

Alison Marven completed the Rouken Glen 10k in 53m 07s before getting on her bike to take part in the Skinny Tweed 75k cycle sportive at Peebles.

Mark Western was in Livingston for the Dechmont Law 10k where he finished 25th in 43m 55s.

Mike Murdoch was in the prize money at the Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle with a fourth place finish in the 800 metres handicap. The only parkrun PB of the week came from Kate Russell at Edinburgh where she covered the waterfront course in 28m 22s.