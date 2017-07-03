Allen’s silver service is reward for sprint finish

Turning bronze into silver could be termed as alchemy and so it was for athletic’s alchemist, Allen Marr of Leven Las Vegas.

Marr put in a sprint during the closing stages of the 1500m at Grangemouth Stadium on Saturday, taking him from third position into a silver medal winning second place.

His turn of pace was rewarded by a step up the podium places on what was an impressive showing from the local athlete.

He was taking part in the Scottish Athletics National Masters 2017 Championships, his first attempt at the event.

And the win may make him one of the few, if not the only, member of a Jogscotland group rather than an athletics club, to win a medal at such a prestigious and high profile athletics meeting.

Allen had also been in action on Tuesday evening with fellow LLV Jeff Taylor, Iain Wallace and Mark McLean at the monthly Ravenscraig One Mile Series where he proved his fine form and won first place in his category.

Also on Saturday four Leven Las Vegas members, Iain Wallace, Chris Wallace, Bryan McLaren and Andy Cargill, took on the seven mile Largo Law Hill Race.

The race at Largo Law always proves popular with Kingdom athletes and this year was no different, with runners coming from across Fife to take part.

After the initial tortuous passage through Keil’s Den, runners made their way to the base of the Law to tackle the steep and slippy ascent, then back down on the descent, before retracing their steps back though the Den.

Iain Wallace took the prize for first local runner on the day and Chris Russell won his age category.

Sunday saw the second of the Skull Mountain Series held on the wooded trails of Balbirnie Park with the multiple muddy climbs and wet burn crossings that have come to be expected at the tough event.

Jim Dunstan and Wendy and Bob Wylie all completed the course successfully.