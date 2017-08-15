American winger earns try-out contract with Fife Flyers

Have your say

Fife Flyers have made it four signings in five days with the capture of American-born right winger Charlie Mosey on a try-out contract.

Mosey, 25, from Prior Lake, Minnesotta, spent last season in the ECHL with Elmira Jackals alongside recent signings Ian Young and Andy Iles, scoring five goals and 15 assists in 56 appearances.

Head coach Todd Dutiaume confirmed that Mosey will be given a chance to earn a full-time deal after coming recommended by a former Flyer.

“Charlie comes to us initially on a try out contract,” he said.

“Matt Reber gives him a glowing reference and firmly believes that he has the capability to impress.

“Charlie is a very good skater who will bring a much welcomed work ethic to our line up.

“He takes pride in the intangibles he brings to a line up. I hope our Flyers faithful will give him a warm welcome to Fife.”

Prior to icing in the ECHL, Mosey began his professional career in the SPHL with Mississippi Riverkings scoring eight goals and 22 assists in 56 games.

He attended Dartmouth College from 2011 to 2015 where he iced in 110 games scoring 10 goals and 24 assists.

Speaking about joining Fife for the start of the 2017-18 Elite League season, Mosey said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Fife.

“When the team first contacted me, I immediately reached out to Matt Reber, a fellow Minnesotan and Dartmouth alum, who played for the Flyers for two seasons.

“He told me that he really enjoyed his time spent in Kirkcaldy. That was more than enough to get me hooked on the organisation, so I’m glad that everything worked out.”

Mosey prides himself on an unselfish game, something the Fife coaching staff have been keen to add this summer.

“I consider myself a two-way forward who sees the ice well and is extremely versatile,” he said.

“I am comfortable playing any position and can be relied upon in any situation.

“I am hard-working and like using my speed to open up ice and create scoring chances for my line mates.

“I am eager to meet the rest of the guys and get the season underway.”

The signing brings Flyers import numbers up to 11 with just over a week until the first exhibition games against German outfit EC Kassel Huskies.

Elite League rules allow clubs to sign up to 14, with Fife still to add another forward, and two more defencemen.