Area’s all inclusive gymnastics programme picks up an award

Levenmouth based sports coaches were amongst those hailed at the 2017 Disability Sports Fife awards evening when it was held in Glenrothes.

Jennifer Mann, head coach at the area’s Enigma Gymnastics Club, was presented with an award at the event for her support and leadership in creating a successful development programme within the club for gymnasts with Down Syndrome in particular.

Past President of Scottish Disability Sport, Jim Thomson, led the presentations with support from DSF personnel.

St Andrews based Ron Morrison from Fife AC was awarded the Coach of the Year Award and in his absence Paralympian Derek Rae accepted the award on his behalf.

Derek is coached by Ron and under his influence and guidance he has improved his marathon times in three successive London Marathons. In London this year Derek won his first international medal when he was placed third in the T46 IPC Marathon World Championship.

Ron also coaches young Sam Fernando from Fife AC who is now established as the leading under 20 year old T20 middle distance and distance athlete.

The award is presented in the name of Eddie Campbell who coached up to nine Paralympic swimmers when he was coach at Glenrothes Swimming Club.

Nigel Walker, Eric McMillan and Bob Dick also received awards for their significant contribution to the development of para bowls at national level and in support of Fife para bowlers.

This section of the awards acknowledges the sporting excellence of past Paralympian Ann Swann.

Richard Brickley MBE, president of DSF, said: “DSF values enormously its links with schools staff and volunteers.

“Jim Thomson and DSF secretary Maureen McSeveney presented awards to Gayle Sloan who has progressed from parent helper to level two athletics coach within a very short period. Gayle is now one of the most fully committed DSF volunteers by supporting sessions and contributing to training sessions for teachers, athletes and leaders.”