As darkness falls Leven runners hit the path

As the clock struck midnight and Friday night became Saturday morning, Chris Russell of Leven Las Vegas Running Club was setting off in the dark.

Chris left Kincardine as the first runner in a six-man relay team taking on the 117 miles of the Fife Coastal Path route in the Scottish Long Coastal Relays event.

The team, from Leven’s jogScotland group, were up against several established long distance running clubs but Russell got them off to a flying start by breaking the previous course record for the 17 mile stage to North Queensferry and passing a big lead to teammate Alan Davie who was tackling the 21 mile leg to Dysart.

Next to take the baton was Robin Pate.

By the time Pate reached his destination of St Monans 21 miles later the LLV team were in third.

Iain Wallace was next to run and he set the fastest time of the day over his 22 mile section to St Andrews, regaining second place.

Running the 21 miles from St Andrews to Wormit was Mark McLean who then handed over to John Kay for the final 16 mile section to Newburgh with LLV now lying third.

Kay was able to maintain the team’s position, crossing the finish line in Newburgh in a fantastic third place overall.

Sunday morning saw a large turnout of Leven Las Vegas club members at the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow, where thousands of runners were taking part in half marathon and 10km races.

Gillian Hewitt was first LLV to finish in a new half marathon PB.

Robin Pate was next with other Leven runners in the half marathon including Terry Cullen, Stewart English, Davie Hogg, Teresa Guild, Grant Stevenson, Jemma Guild running her first ever half marathon, Ross Johnston, Lynda English, Bex Oakenfull, Tracey Millar and Claire Doak. In the 10km race were Douglas Clews and his brother Paul, with Douglas setting a newPB.

Also on Sunday morning Jim Dunstan set a new personal best at the Giffordtown 5k.