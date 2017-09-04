Bannockburn 5-54 Waid Academy FP

Waid made the trip to Bannockburn with a home win already behind them.

A mix of youth and more mature players turned out on a hit day and the home team struggled with the pace of Waid starting downhill against them.

Soon after kick off, Waid pressure led to a scrum on the Bannockburn 22 and the forwards released the backs for Dylan Muir to go round the defence and score then convert his own try.

Shortly after that Waid stole a Bannockburn scrum and Adam Shaw, playing at centre rather than back row, scored and then scored again from a Waid scrum in similar circumstances.

The boot of Muir converted each try.

Somewhat to the bemusement of the players and crowd, Bannockburn scored after knocking the ball on, but Nick Andrews then scored from another scrum letting the backs swing the ball to the wing to score.

Muir again converted to give a half time score of 5 – 28.

Despite playing uphill in the second half, Waid extended their lead with a try following a lineout being driven on by the forwards then Muir getting his second try of the day, again converted by the on form Muir.

Adam Shaw then scored his third try of the day before Ally Brunton was the scorer from another fine run through the backs– all converted by Muir.

Nick Andrews finished what was a completed performance on the day with a score out wide with Muir sadly failing to complete his full house.

Waid - Steven Denny, Jamie Struthers, Ally Brunton, Adam Shaw, Nick Andrews, Dylan Muir, Niall Hutchison, Calum Johnston, Andrew Marley, Craig Stevenson, Rory Johnton, Richard Thomson, Lewis Bridgman, Rory Doak, Richard Dyce, Michael Adamson, Brian Adamson, Paul Brown.

This weekend’s fixtures see clubs open their BT Caledonia Regional Bowl Midlands campaigns.

Waid have been handed a bye.

The side will resume its BT Caledonia League Division Three Midlands campaign on September 16 when it plays host to Glenrothes 2XV.