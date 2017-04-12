Basketball aces prove a slam dunk in Leven

A couple of special guests dropped into a recent Levenmouth Monstars’ Shell Twilight Basketball session.

Pro players Bantu Burroughs and Boris Matrakov, both of Glasgow Rocks, arrived in the area to share their basketball journeys and experiences of playing professional sport with the local youngsters.

Along with the Monstars coaches, they went on to work on dribbling and shooting techniques followed by a series of games at the end.

The visit from the professionals form part of a series of community work the Rocks players take part in in schools and at Shell Twilight Basketball sessions across Scotland throughout the year.

It’s a succesful programme with over 250 young people attending free programmes every Friday night across Scotland.

The sessions aim to keep young people off the streets, get them active and through the unique educational time out system, help them make positive lifestyle decisions away from drugs, alcohol and smoking.

As well as promoting teamwork activities, goal-setting and confidence-building, young people are also supported into training, volunteering and employment.

Shell Twilight Basketball is delivered by qualified coaches and youth workers who provide a variety of content suitable to the participants.

Every session contains high energy basketball coaching which is designed to ensure that first and foremost the participants enjoy their time and have a positive experience of physical activity.

Shell Twilight Basketball is also supported by title sponsors Shell and the Scottish Government’s CashBack for Communities, which takes funds recovered from the proceeds of crime and invests them into free activities and programmes for young people across Scotland.

Shell’s communications and social performance advisor, John Raine said of the project: “Shell Twilight Basketball is an exciting initiative that is making a real contribution to social inclusion by giving young people the opportunity to make a number of positive choices for their futures while having fun and learning vital skills.

“We are delighted to be able to continue to work with Scottish Sports Futures, the Scottish Government and The Glasgow Rocks in delivering this programme”.

Shell Twilight Basketball also works with a range of local partners and individuals to ensure the programme benefits as many young people as possible, including Police Scotland.

The session run at Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre every Friday between 7-10pm.

It is free to attend and open to all young people who are aged 11-21.

Please see www.ssf.org.uk for more information or contact martyn@ssf.org.uk