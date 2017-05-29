Benefits of being on the run explained to team

The Leven Las Vegas week started off with Tuesday evening training with a welcome return visit by Kelsey Van Diemen of ALBA (Active Living Becomes Achievable), an initiative developed by the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

ALBA helps individuals who have physical or mental wellbeing challenges to improve their health by getting involved in active pursuits such as jogging.

This is part of the new partnership between JogScotland and SAMH and LLV has been demonstrating the inclusive type of gentle physical training available at all JogScotland groups.

Allen Marr and Mark McLean took part in this month’s Ravenscraig Park One Mile event where he finished first in his category.

Allen followed up on this on Wednesday with a personal best at the Sri Chinmoy Two Mile at the Meadows in Edinburgh.

The very hot weather on Sunday didn’t deter Stewart English, Lynda English, Gillian Hewitt, Teresa Guild, Bex Oakenfull and Tracey Millar from taking part in the 13.1 mile Edinburgh Half Marathon with Stewart and Lynda setting personal bests, despite the far from ideal temperature.

Gordon Christie took part in the full marathon on the same day where, once again, the conditions spurred Gordon on to also set a personal best. Training for the team, which meets at Leven swimming pool continues this week.