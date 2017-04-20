Beveridge Park set to host annual Kirkcaldy Sevens

Kirkcaldy Rugby’s annual Sevens tournament takes place this Saturday, as the focus turns to the seven-a-side version of the game for the next month.

Play is due to start at 12.30 p.m at Beveridge Park with the on-field action continuing into the evening.

Twelve senior men’s teams will compete for the Heggie Cup, including local clubs Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Howe of Fife, along with university sides from Abertay and St Andrews.

Boroughmuir, Hamilton, Perthshire, Strathmore, last year’s winners Dragoons and guest team Wolverines complete the line-up.

A further seven Under 18 teams will take part in their own tournament on pitch two.

The competition will be the first of several events for Kirkcaldy’s players, as they take part in sevens tournaments at Crieff, Perthshire, Howe of Fife and Mull over the next few weeks.

Sevens rugby features a day of fast-paced matches lasting just seven minutes per half, as the teams compete in a group and knockout format.