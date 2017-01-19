Blues braced for tough fortnight in league & cup

Kirkcaldy Rugby had their first postponement of the season last Saturday with heavy frost forcing Whitecraigs to call off the schedued league fixture.

Scottish Rugby have announced that the new date is April 8. The second Kirkcaldy team also suffered a similar fate losing their game at frostbound Beveridge Park against Crieff and Strathearn.

Th Blues now face the toughest two weeks of the campaign hosting National 2 league leaders Cartha QP this Saturday then on the last weekend of the month Premiership highfliers Heriots in Round 3 of the National Cup.

Cartha QP have had much the better of things against the Blues in the past three seasons, now winning six games in a row against Quintan Sanft’s side.

Whereas ten of the 12 sides in National 2 were idle last Saturday Cartha QP had the good fortune to have an away game in Ayrshire against Ardrossan whose ground is seldom if ever troubled by frost.

Cartha went back to Glasgow with a 39-24 win to take them into top spot in the table. As Kirkcaldy have found to their cost in past years Adrossan is never an easy place from which to take five points and this is an indication of Cartha’s strength. Kirkcaldy will need to be on top of their game.