Blues reach final but Boroughmuir claim Heggie Cup

Kirkcaldy’s annual seven-a-side tournament at Beveridge Park last Saturday enjoyed warm sunshine, with the Heggie Cup contested by 12 teams including holders the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards.

The Dragoons, still largely composed of Fijian players, were a pale shadow of the team which captivated last season’s competition and went down heavily in their opening tie against Kirkcaldy by a 42-14 margin before beating Stirling University 26-5 in their second outing.

The Kirkcaldy squad.

Although suffering a couple of injuries to Rhys Bonner and Sean Crombie in their first game against Stirling, the Blues looked potential semi finalists from Pool 1, which they confirmed in their next game against Stirling winning 36-10.

Equally impressive in these early stages were Boroughmuir, who trounced Dunfermline and Abertay University in their pool games.

From the other two pools, Glenrothes and Howe of Fife emerged as winners, although the latter had a struggle to over come a talented St Andrews University outfit.

The now customary Plate competition for pool runners up brought together the Wolverines, Dunfermline, Dragoons and St Andrews in the semi finals with the last two contesting the final won by St Andrews.

The tie of the afternoon came in the second cup semi final between Howe of Fife and Boroughmuir, with play raging from one end to the other until ‘Muir’s superior ball winning skills and ability to strike from their own goal line saw them through by 21-19, the difference of a conversion between the sides.

The Blues booked their place in the final with a straight forward 26-5 win against near neighbours Glenrothes.

Kirkcaldy hadn’t won their own cup since 2012 but hopes were high before the final that the Heggie Cup would return to Beveridge Park.

However, once Boroughmuir found their pace only one winner was likely.

The Blues had opened strongly; scoring three first half tries with skipper Kurt Littlejohn very much to the fore and led at the break by 19-14.

Thereafter it was largely one way traffic, with four more Boroughmuir tries taking their tally to 40 against a single second half Kirkcaldy counter, making the final score 40-24

The Kirkcaldy ten man squad was R Bonner, S Crombie, O Bonner, J Moffat, S Milne, B Robertson, J Laird, K Littlejohn, F Smith, A Brook.