Blues travel to Ayrshire for final league game

Despite their loss at Whitecraigs last Saturday Kirkcaldy retained their ninth place in the National 2 table, leaving their Glasgow hosts in tenth.

Once again the Blues suffered a narrow defeat, a regular feature all season, but have amassed a large number of losing bonus points which has kept them out of the relegation zone.

Kirkcaldy currently have 40 points, one ahead of Whitecraigs and both clubs sides have one game remaining. While the Blues travel to Ayrshire to play Ardrossan, a game postponed in February on account of a waterlogged pitch, Whitecraigs entertain Peebles who still have an outside chance of promotion.

Last season Ardrossan fielded a highly competent squad they have been less successful in the current campaign and have already been relegated and so will have little more than pride to play for on Saturday. When the teams met Beveridge Park last October the Blues had a 50-10 win but the Ayrshire side have always posed problems for the Blues at Memorial Field and have been winners on the last three occasions there.

Quintan Sanft has struggled with injuries in the past few weeks and there were several casualties suffered at Whitecraigs, in particular hooker Jack Pow.

In addition to the long term injured such as George Mangalo, Greg Wallace and Liam Neilson there have been other absentees in recent games including Finlay Smith, Ross Girdler and Josh Laird. If his side are to take the five points on offer Sanft will be hoping that there will not to be too many missing this week.

Kirkcaldy 2nd XV completed their fixtures in Midlands League Div 2 with a comprehensive win over Crieff and Strathearn last Saturday.

The next big date at Beveridge Park is the annual Kirkcaldy Sevens on April 22.