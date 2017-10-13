Brooks relishes return to Fife

Brendan Brooks is preparing himself for a hot reception as he returns to Kirkcaldy for the first time since leaving Fife Flyers.

The long-serving import was a key player with Fife last season, but returned to Braehead Clan in the summer.

Brendan Brooks, Braehead Clan. Pic Al Goold (www.algooldphoto.com)

And now, Brooks is looking forward to his return to the Kingdom on Sunday.

“I’m sure I’ll get some boos from the fans,’’ he said.

‘‘But I’m looking forward to going back, and hopefully returning the favour after what they did to us last week.

The bid for payback comes after Flyers silenced a capacity 3500 crowd at Braehead last weekend with a stunning 7-1 demolition of Clan.

Brooks is keen to set the record straight as he skates in Kirkcaldy once more.

“It’s a big game and we have to come away with two points from their barn,’’ he said.

‘‘They’ve got a lot of confidence so it’s our job to play just as hard and take that away.’’

Flyers’ early performances have also impressed the player who logged his 1000th career game while playing here.

“Todd has brought in a good bunch of players this year – when I was there, we had a really skilled team, but we were missing was heart from some guys.

“But I can already see they have that this season from the players they’ve brought in and they’re showing that.

“It’s all about what you bring with the skill and it’s same for this club too. If we bring the heart, we will succeed.

Clan come to Kirkcaldy on the back of four straight losses, and the club’s new assistant coach wants to change the record,

“It’s a very important weekend for us,” he said. “Anything that could have gone wrong for us last Saturday against Fife Flyers did.

“It was a big disappointment for everyone, fans included, but the beauty of this game is we get the chance to redeem ourselves and go for a great four-point weekend.