Bursary award will help sporting duo to flourish

North East Fife athletes Michael Simpson and Ollie Carter are this year’s recipients of the Bill Pullar Bursary.

The Disability Sport Fife (DSF) athlete and coach bursary system has assisted a significant number of individuals at a critical time in their sporting career.

Bursaries have been awarded to assist members attend major sport ing events, purchase expensive equipment, meet their weekly training costs or settle fees or individual athlete sports event contributions.

One of the most successful is the Bill Pullar Bursary Scheme, established by Margaret Pullar in the name of her late husband Bill, a great supporter of DSF.

The Bill Pullar Bursary scheme has assisted many Fife leading Paralympians and high performance sportsmen and women when lack of funding was playing a part in their career development.

Each year Margaret Pullar attends the Disability Sport Fife AGM and awards evening and personally presents the bursaries.

This year because of ill health Margaret was unable to attend make the journey to Glenrothes and hand over bursary awards to Oliver Carter (Cupar) and Michael Simpson (Auchtermuchty).

Each athlete was however most grateful for the financial support which has helped them this year in their respective international swimming and bowls careers.

Margaret has been a Disability Sport Fife supporter for many years.