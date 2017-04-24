Busy spell is a fruitful one for Leven runners

Leven Las Vegas had an exceptionally busy and successful schedule at the weekend.

It started at Kirkcaldy parkrun where Ross Johnston and Tracey Millar set personal bests.

Ian Shield and Andy Cargill took part in the Crossford 6k Two Village Trail Race in the woods to the west of Dunfermline on a winding course strewn with exposed tree roots just waiting to trip the unwary, short steep climbs and multiple burn crossings, not to mention deep boggy sections where many a shoe was pulled off the feet of those trapped by the mud.

Andy ran a very canny race, keeping off the lead so that he could leave the navigation to those who knew the woods best.

After leaving the woods over the last one kilometre Andy went for the usual LLV strong finish to pass the leaders and to take a fine win.

At the Edinburgh 10 Mile Great Run Davie Hogg, Robin Pate, Becky Oakenfull, Bryan McLaren, Stewart English, Lynda English, Lorna Hughes, Teresa Guild and Gordon Christie all had good runs with personal bests for ten miles being set by Davie, Robin, Bryan, Becky and Lorna. Bryan Mclaren was first home in a time of 1hr 3mins.

Two LLV took the trip down south to the London Marathon.

It was the first London Marathon for Karen Capewell and Mark McLean.

Mark made most of the good conditions to set a new personal best for a marathon with a 3hrs 34mins.