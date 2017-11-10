Can we have our pucks back?

Every Saturday night, ice hockey pucks fly out of the rink.

Some are handed out by players, others are taken as souvenirs after being fired out of play.

Now Fife Flyers have launched a puck amnesty to retrieve some of them!

The club is inviting fans to bring the discs of vulcanised rubber back to the rink on Saturday night when the team takes on Dundee Stars, and again on November 25 when they host Cardiff Devils.

And anyone handing in black game puck – or blue ones used for on-ice game, Chuck A Puck – will receive a raffle ticket and be entered into a prize draw to win a signed Flyers replica top.

The amnesty certainly aught the interest of fans on social media, with some highlighting where they had ended up.

The puck in the FFP office ... should we hand it back?

Many have become souvenirs, kept alongside jerseys and broken sticks ... there’s even one in the FFP office!

As we are moving office very soon, we might just hand it in ...