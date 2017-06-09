Captain Katie picks up even more silverware for Howe

There’s been further success for the Howe Harlequins to round off what has been a terrific season for the local rugby side.

The Duffus Park based club have barely been in existence a few years, but have been making massive strides in the women’s game.

Last month the side clinched the BT National Division 2 Championship after a winner takes all tie against Annan Warriors.

Both Howe and Annan went into the game knowing a win would seal the title, but it was the local side who came out on top with a 27-10 win.

The league win kicked off title celebrations and the achievement was marked even further this week when skipper Katie Williams was announced the National Women’s Division 2 Player of the Year.

Katie has been with the team since it started in 2014.

She played rugby at school with Bell Baxter and always wanted to play for the Howe Of Fife, in fact it has been her goal to captain a side for the Howe and win the league.

The centre, no 12, has captained the side for a year.

After being presented with the award at Murrayfield, Katie said: ‘I’m still in shock to be honest and did not expect this.

“ It is just simply the icing on the cake after winning promotion this season.”

Howe Harlequin head coach Craig Manson paid tribute to the club skipper, saying the award was more than justified.

He said: “Katie is everything a Howe Harlequin should be.

“She is been in the team from the start, and I am so proud of Katie and everything she has achieved along with the rest of the squad.”

The Harlequins originally got together as a way for women to keep fit through rugby.

But with a competitive spirit growing, added to a developing skillset, the side started to play matches against other teams.

Since then the Harlequins haven’t looked back.

President Murdo Fraser paid tribute to the side after their title win.

“Our women’s team have shown that anything is possible and we are all very proud of the team and what they have achieved,” he said at the time.