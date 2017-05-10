Carter beats his own record

Cupar’s Ollie Carter broke his own Scottish record during a terrific weekend at the British Para Swimming International Meet at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

The Bell Baxter Pupil competed in four events, reached two world finals and one GB final.

He broke the Scottish record for 100m freestyle with a time of 59.13 for the S10 class.

He also set a PB for 400m freestyle of 4:35.09 and another for 100m butterfly of 1:10.89 before swimming close to his PB in 200m IM.

Ollie has recently learned that he has been selected to swim in the World Para Swimming World Series in Indianapolis later in the year.