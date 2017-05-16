Celebrating the best in area’s sporting talent

The great and the good of the east Fife sporting world congregated at the Gateway Building in St Andrews for the local sports council’s annual awards ceremony.

As ever, such is the talented pool of sportsmen and women in the area, each award was keenly contested.

But it wasn’t just the athletes themselves who were recognised, with volunteers, coaches and teams themselves all picking up prizes.

The East Fife Sports Council Annual Awards ceremony is designed to recognise the achievements of sportspeople in the community during the year to January 31, 2017.

The evening began with a buffet reception before Rona McCraw, the chair of East Fife Sports Council, welcomed Richard Brickley MBE, the MC for the evening.

Active Schools ambassadors presented a short film, produced by themselves, on the sporting activities conducted by Bell Baxter HS, Madras College and Waid Academy.

Mr Brickley then proceeded with the awards.

After the main awards finished, guest speaker Austin MacPhee gave a talk on his career and community football club AM Soccer.

He spoke of his involvement with the Northern Ireland football team and Heart of Midlothian Football Club.

He also spoke of his world-wide interest in sponsoring charitable football assistance to the disadvantaged.

Councillor Margaret Kennedy concluded the evening with a vote of thanks to all the sponsors, prize givers and everybody else who helped or took part in the high successful and entertaining event.

Amongst the winners were Anna Hedley (junior u16 award), Tristan Rees (youth 16-20 award), Lesley Doig (senior 21-49 award), Graham Lindsay (masters over 50 award), Lyle Robertson (achiever of the year), Oliver Carter (award for an athlete with a disability), Freuchie Cricket Club (team of the year), Lewis Hann (coach of the year), Julie Frankl (services to local sport), Karen Milne (services to schools) and Maxine Graham (youth volunteer).