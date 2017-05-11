Chloe sets her sights on Irish success

Having sat her final exam of the year, St Andrews golfer Chloe Goadby is relishing four months of full-time golf, starting at the Irish Women’s Open this weekend.

The 19-year-old Stirling Uni student is optimistic about the future having experienced her best month in the sport.

In April she was third in the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament and fourth in the BUCS Tour Finals in England, results that were hot on the heels of a ninth place finish in the European Nations Cup at Sotogrande, Spain in March.

The week before that she won the BUCS Tour event at Dundonald.

“Ireland is a good opportunity and I hope to do well,” she said.

“I’ve had a couple of weeks to get productive practice in and work hard at the same time as doing exams.

“The week after I’m going away with the university team to the Slovenia Amateur events.”