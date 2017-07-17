Claire keeps on climbing even further

When Claire Doak joined Leven Las Vegas a couple of years ago she did so with the sole intention of improving her fitness so she could reach the Army fitness standard for running 1.5 miles.

Her time at the club saw her gradually build up her fitness until she was set to reach the starndard expected.

It didn’t take her long and, with that achievement in her back pocket, she didn’t stop there and it wasn’t long before she took on her first 5k and then her first 10k.

In Dundee on Sunday Claire moved her ambitions up a notch by running her first half marathon the Half Dram, a 13.1 mile run around the outskirts of Dundee.

Thoughts of an easy downhill run from the heights of Camperdown Park down to the banks of the River Tay were soon shattered when runners were faced with an uphill climb out of the park.

That over, the route then followed an undulating track around the north-east of Dundee which takes dips down and climbs back out of multiple small burnside parks.

Added to that the possibility of July weather giving runners the prospect of doing 13.1 miles under a burning sun, the event is never a push-over.

Claire finished her first half marathon successfully, ably assisted and advised by her LLV club-mates, Anna-Marie Dalziell, Davie Hogg, Peter Rieu-Clarke and Tracey Millar who excelled in setting a new personal best.

Robin Pate was also running around Dundee that day, taking part in the Dundee Dram, a full marathon.

Earlier in the week Chris Russell continued his winning streak by finishing first in the latest Chilly Wily race on the outskirts of Glenrothes.

Allen Marr kept up his speed work at the Beveridge Park Friday 5k Series 5k winning his category and Dougie Clews made his foray into the Ravenscraig One Mile Series.

A weekend break down in London didn’t mean a break from their running for Ross and Angela Johnston who spent their Saturday morning in true LLV style by taking part in the Mile End parkrun.

Places are still available in the LLV Couch to 5k course which starts on August 8 for ten weeks - a course meant for those who wish to get off the couch and be more active.

The group is well renowned for getting beginners up to a decent level of fitness so don’t be shy about joining.

For more details please visit LLV at Leven Leisure Centre between 6.15 and 6.30pm on a Tuesday evening or email jogleven@gmail.com