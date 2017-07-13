Confident start to pre-season at Glenrothes RFC

With the British and Irish Lions returning from their drawn series in New Zealand, thoughts are turning once more to the domestic game, around Fife and beyond.

A number of the players have been keeping themselves trim with some fun touch rugby for the past couple of months.

However, the real work starts now for seniors and under 18s.

Current players will already know that training is on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7pm at Carleton Park.

Any new members, with or without previous experience, will be made very welcome by the Glenrothes RFC coaching team, as the club looks to build on last year’s third-place league finish.