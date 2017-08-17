Course record smashed by returning Fifer Neil

Have your say

Crawley-based Anster Haddie Neil Smith returned to his roots to win the third New Gilston 5km Road Race, shattering the course record.

Over 40 veteran Smith raised in Anstruther, winner at the 2017 Liverpool Marathon earlier this year, tore round the scenic, undulating circuit in 17 minutes 26 seconds, 2 minutes 14 seconds inside the 2016 previous best.

Hayley Marshall (Falkland TR) claimed the female prize in 22 minutes 24 seconds while the junior 1km honours went to Fife AC juniors Andrew Armstrong and Anna Suttie.

Congratulations go to organiser Alex Kidd and the New Gilston team that made this such a fun event.

Leading Results: 1 N Smith (Anster Haddies) 1st veteran. 17.26, 2 B Cruickshank (Falkland TR) 1st over 50. 19.27, 3 A Cargill (Leven Las Vegas) 19.32, 4 M McDonald (Fife AC) 2nd veteran. 19.45, 5 C McKie (Anster Haddies) 1st junior. 19.52, 6 B Innes (Falkland TR) 20.00, 7 I Wallace (Leven Las Vegas) 20.30, 8 E Anderson (Anster Haddies) 21.38, 9 A Marr (Leven Las Vegas) 1st over 60. 21.50, 10 L Wyse (Fife AC) 2nd junior. 22.04, 11 R Armstrong (Fife AC) 22.11, 12 G Halliday (Anster Haddies) 22.15….56 P Rieu-Clarke (Leven Las Vegas) 1st over 70. 28.35.

Women. 1 H Marshall (Falkland TR) 22.24, 2 H Buchanan (Nottingham) 23.28, 3 G Hewitt (Leven Las Vegas) 24.02, 4 J Penkala (Arbroath Footers) 24.30, 5 L Smith (Fife AC) 1st junior. 24.32, 6 B McLaren (Unatt.) 1st veteran. 24.38. Over 60. C Duncan (Anster Haddies) 27.11. Under 11’s. Boy. Archie Suttie (Fife AC) 22.47. Girl. Lucy Nuttall (Fife AC) 27.14.

One km Junior Race. 1 A Armstrong (Fife AC) 4.08, 2 A Suttie (Fife AC) 4.10, 3 B Marshall (Falkland TR) 4.18, 4 Anna Suttie (Fife AC) 4.25, 5 D Armstrong (Fife AC) 4.30, 6 R Nuttall (Anstruther) 4.34, 7 Ailsa Robertson (Gauldry) 4.38….10 Lucy Nuttall (Fife AC) 3rd girl. 4.53. Under 6. Boy. C Cunningham 5.29. Girl. Mia O’Connor 8.41.s