Crail fundraiser gets new campaign started

Crail Rowing Club started the new season with a fund-raising challenge to row 50km on land.

On Saturday morning the club’s members put up their gazebo in the forecourt of The Honeypot cafe in Crail High Street.

Using two rowing machines, 16 club members then split into two teams, the Partans and the Ghiomaichs (Gaelic for crabs and lobsters) and competed against each other to row 25km in the fastest time.

The teams were closely matched and completed the challenge in just under two hours, the Partans beating the Ghiomaichs by a mere three minutes.

The skiff Partan was also put on display, looking immaculate after her winter refurbishment.

The event was organised to encourage newcomers to join the club and to raise equal funds for Crail’s British Legion Hall and Crail Rowing Club. Donations from passers-by and sponsorship monies amounted to £ 1,782.26.

“This has been a fantastic start to the season,” said club convenor David Fraser.

“It’s been great for members to participate together in a fun event, raise some much needed funds and get our rowing muscles back into action after the winter.

“Everyone did really well, completing the challenge more than 30 minutes faster than anticipated.

“We are very grateful for the generous donations from the community, passers-by and sponsors.”

Anyone wishing to join Crail Rowing Club should contact the secretary via the club’s website or Facebook page.

Crail Rowing Club was formed in December 2010 and is a member of The Scottish Coastal Rowing Association, (SCRA).

Following a successful fund-raising campaign, construction of the St Ayles Skiff commenced and Partan was subsequently launched from Crail harbour beach on May 26 2012.

The club now has more than 25 rowing members and regularly attends SCRA regattas and rowing events to face other teams.