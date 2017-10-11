Cup joy for all of town’s table tennis squads

This week saw the start of some of the cups in the Dundee and District Table Tennis League.

St Andrews teams were involved in three cup fixtures, and were successful in all three.

Division One team Prefects won two cup fixtures this week without the loss of a game.

They faced Division Two team Chieftains in the Stanley Doubles Cup swept aside their opponents for the loss of a single set in a 5-0 victory.

Howard Lee didn’t drop a set throughout the night, playing two games with Michael Hahn, and one with Clyde Johnson.

Michael and Clyde dropped the third set 11-9 to Fiona and Jacob, but bounced back to take that particular game 3-1.

The Prefects team of Michael Hahn, Justin Yang, and Clyde Johnson faced Thumpers in the first round of the Chairman’s Challenge, having lost 4-3 in the semi-finals of last year’s event.

Clyde started strongly, sweeping aside Ian Hunter 11-2, 12-10, 11-6, but Thumpers looked set to level the match at 1-1 as Justin lost the opening two sets 11-9 to David Sim.

However, Justin fought hard and was able to win the third set 11-4 and scraped through the fourth set with a 13-11 win.

The fifth set was a tense affair but Justin managed to take the set 12-10 and the game 3-2 to give Prefects a 2-0 victory.

After a slow start, Michael showed a strong display of attacking play, beating Jordan Ednie 3-1 in a comfortable, but not one-sided, game to give Prefects a 3-0 lead.

The experienced doubles pair of Michael and Clyde had very few problems in an 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 win against Ian and Jordan to give Prefects a 4-0 victory in the match.

Division Two team New Kids were successful in the first round of the Secondary Shield against Princes in a tough match.

New Kids suffered two surprising losses at the start of the match, going 2-0 down as Howard Lee and Kong Wan lost to Stewart Mason and Derek Johnston, respectively.

However, with two straight-sets victories for Ian Smith against Eddie Dougan and Stewart, and a win for Howard against Derek — all in straight sets — New Kids were back on track and took a 3-2 lead.

Kong was unfortunate not to extend this lead, losing out 11-8 in the deciding set against Eddie which levelled the fixture at 3-3.

However, it was plain sailing from then on with the three New Kids’ players winning one singles game each.

Ian won his third 3-0 game of the night, this time against Derek, Howard guaranteed victory for his team with a 3-1 win against Eddie, with an epic 15-13 fourth set, and Kong defeated Stewart 3-0 for good measure to give a final score of 6-3 in favour of New Kids.