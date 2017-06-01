Cupar’s Ella is just too fast for the rest

Ella McGeorge took home her fourth ‘too fast’ flash from the Fife Novice League Round 4 at the at the Michael Wood Centre in Glenrothes.

The Cupar and District Swimming Club member secured a full house of flashes in her first competition.

Ella had not long turned 10 when she first started competing, in her first Novice League she flashed in 50m freestyle and set a strong time in 100m backstroke (1.44.68s).

Over the next three Novice Leagues she gained flashes in 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke.

For the rest of the junior swimmers, there were 37 PBs out of 43 swims.

Strong results in the four strokes were made by Isla Davie, Molly Williams, Lizzy Ferris, Andrew Sanderson and Ptolomy Goad (9YU) and Amy Hargreaves, Phoebe Ferris, Charlotte Ambrose, Caera Baillie, Beth McMaster and Murdo Stuart (10Y+).

The final round of the Fife Leagues saw some great performances from the team, with 22 PBs out of 25 swims.

Sophie Juskowiak took gold in 11-12Y 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle, the latter also a CADSC record (2.26.24s); Oliver Goad (13-14Y) and Findlay Baillie (15Y+) both produced gold with quick 50m freestyle times.

Oli also took silver in 100m butterfly with the highest PB of the day.

Rory Miles and Jack Orr won silver and bronze in 15Y+ 50m freestyle, with Rory breaking sub-30 in 29.57s.

Charlotte Williamson took a firm silver and fourth place in 13-14Y 50m freestyle and 100m cackstroke.

Louise Moncrieff won bronze in 15Y+ 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, beating her existing CADSC record in the latter (1.13.66s).

Eve Hewitt and Saif Azzam took fourth place in 13-14Y 100m butterfly and 11-12Y 100m breaststoke.

Douglas Andrews set excellent PBs in 15Y+ 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke, as did Lucy Robertson in 50m and 100m freestyle.

Inver Petrie broke sub-40s with a great PB in 13-14Y 50m freestyle.