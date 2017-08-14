Derek proves what a great year it has been

Have your say

Derek Rae’s progress across the past 12 months was laid bare at the weekend.

A year ago his coach, Ron Morrison, identified the Haddington Half Marathon as being key to his preparations for the Paralympic Games in Rio.

The Fife AC runner completed that race last year, and took to the starting line again at it at the weekend.

Derek finished in second position overall, ran 70 seconds faster than last year and was only 30 seconds outside his PB for the half marathon.

Derek finished in 72.25 and was pleased with his performance.

Training has been rigorous but Derek is never less than 100 per cent committed to every session set by his coach.

Listed three on the International Paralympic Committee World Para Athletics Official World Rankings for the T46 class, Derek has come a long way in the last few years as an international sportsman.

In London earlier this year, his time of (2.32.24) took him to that top three position.