Differing fortunes for Largo cricket squads

Largo’s first XI welcomed Morton to East Drive looking to improve on last week’s performance.

Stand in captain Warrender won the toss and chose to bowl on what looked to be a very good pitch.

The visitors started well but an early breakthrough for largo came with the score on 15 David Scott getting Ganesh caught behind . Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals leaving the visitors 93 for 5.

A good partnership between Adicha (67) and Karthick (21) changed the momentum of the innings. Hughes Gillin finally removing Adicha caught by Kumar.

The home side bowled well to restrict the visitors to 182, Anderson, Brown and Scott each picking up two wickets.

Largo opened with Warrender and Robertson but suffered a early set back when Robertson was removed LBW.

Warrender and Anderson batted steadily and took the score to 98 before Anderson was out caught for 37.

Warrender and Kumar knew they had to up the run rate with 82 runs being required off the last 10 overs.

Kumar played aggressively and continued to find the boundary at key moments keeping the pressure on the bowlers.

With 26 required off the last three overs Largo knew they still had a lot to do.

Step up Kumar, who continued to crash the ball around the ground and with four required off the last over he smashed the ball over mid on for six to win the match with three balls to spare, making a brilliant 48 not out which was supported by Warrender’s 78 not out.

Largo’s second eleven visited Kirk Brae in confident mood after a convincing win over Carlton the previous week.

Batting first the home team made a good start through openers Colvin and Rasheed but miserly bowling from King and veteran Mowat in particular, kept the scoring in check initially.

Fielding a somewhat weakened bowling attack, Largo were unable to maintain pressure and despite the fall of wickets from time to time the Kirk Brae batting prospered with seven of their batsmen scoring 25 or more, enabling Kirk Brae to amass a total of 246.

Skipper Baddeley (1 for 33) helped keep the score in check in the later stages of the innings and was ably assisted by Ben Michie (also 1 for 33).

Largo’s innings got off to a poor start with the early dismissal of Mowat but Baddeley, batting soundly (20), then enjoyed a promising stand with Simon King with a fine score of 68.

Dakin was joined in the quest for bonus points by young Michie, who ensured that Largo gained another point as their innings closed on 150 for 8 wickets.

Next weekend’s game against Watsonians is keenly anticipated.