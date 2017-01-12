Dingle is league’s player of week

Fife Flyers captain Ryan Dingle has been named as the Elite League’s Player of the Week.

The team leader took the accolade for his three goals and an assist in their two victories over Gardiner Conference rivals Manchester Storm last weekend – taking his tally to 17 points in the last seven games.

Fife Flyers - Ryan Dingle

Head coach Todd Dutiaume, paid tribute to his captain.

“He is leading by example right now, and always has,’’ he saids.

‘‘He’s a great ambassador on and off the ice for this club, and the type of individual we want to build this club around.

“For us to be successful Ryan needs to be a big part of that, but any individual accolades or statistics, Ryan is very quick to brush aside.

“The most important thing for him is team success and doing his part in making this a winning hockey club.

“Ryan makes his own luck. The reason he finds himself in scoring situations is because he does all the little things that make one a successful hockey player.

“He doesn’t take shortcuts, he doesn’t cut corners, and right now, he’s reaping the benefits.”

“We value Ryan very high. There is a number of excellent hockey players in the league, but as far as impact on a team, I would say Ryan is up there in the league leaders.

He has a big, big impact in this club’s success.”

Dingle insisted he was a small cog in a much bigger picture at the club.

On his current red-hot form he said: “Whether it’s hard work and dedication or just finding myself in the right place at the right time, guys are putting the puck in on the net.

“Hockey’s a funny game. Sometimes you can play really well, but the puck just bounce for you or it doesn’t make its way into the net.

“But it comes down to those wins and collecting two points after every game and we’ve been playing well and are finally starting to get full strength.

“The extra responsibility of being the captain is something I pride myself in and I think leading the team doesn’t come down to one person.

“I have assistants and great coaches to work with. I consider myself just a small cog, I work hard and I help the team try and win every night.

“Up until this last little stretch, I don’t think we’ve performed to our capability within conference and it feels good to have put a run together, winning five of our last six now.

“Things are looking up in Fife right now and we hope to continue this win streak.”

Flyers are at home to Dundee Stars on Saturday, and away to Edinburgh Capitals on Sunday.