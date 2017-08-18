Dutiaume looking for more from Finucci

Fife Flyers have announced the return of forward Carlo Finucci for a second season – and head coach Todd Dutiaume wants to see more from him.

The 30-year-old impressed during his debut Elite League campaign last season, where he made 62 appearances and scored 19 goals and 42 points across all competitions.

Dutiaume admits the hold-up to get the deal was at his end and praised Finucci for his upbeat manner around the Flyers locker room.

“Carlo earned the right to be back in a Flyers jersey again this season and the process dragged on much too long, which was entirely down to myself,” he said.

“He’s a good team mate who is a positive influence in our dressing room and I’ve let him know the direction we are heading.

“We’ve discussed the importance placed on conditioning and work ethic that will be demanded from the coaching staff.

“I expect more out of him this year and after speaking with him he believes he has much more to offer us.”

Finucci arrived in Kirkcaldy last year following a spell at Swindon Wildcats in the former EPL and has played in North America and Denmark in his career.

And he spoke of his delight at being given the chance to return to the club as he gets ready to don #40 jersey for another campaign.

Finucci said: “I am proud and excited to be able to pull the Fife jersey on again and build off of my first season in the Elite League.

“I can’t wait to get back over and meet my new teammates and plus the chance to see some familiar faces as well.”