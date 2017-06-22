Early bird tickets for cup competition

Ice hockey fans can snap up early bird tickets for the Scottish Elite Cup which launches the 2017-18 season.

The competition features all four Scottish teams in a weekend of ice hockey at Murrayfield Ice Rink on September 9 and 10.

Two semi-finals are scheduled for the Saturday, with the third-fourth place play-off and the final on the Sunday.

Fans can order early birds tickets from today (Thursday) until the end of the month.

The seats will be allocated by the host club on a first come, first served basis before the general sale begins in July.

The cup competition will feature Fife Flyers, Braehead Clan, Edinburgh Capitals and Dundee Stars.