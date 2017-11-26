EIHL: Nottingham Panthers 4 Fife Flyers 5 (OT)

Fife Flyers underlined their reputation as ice hockey’s comeback kids with another stunning revival to claim a huge victory in Nottingham.

They were 3-0 down to Panthers before rallying to tie the game, and then winning it 5-4 in overtime.

It was the second weekend running that Flyers have produced a stunning comeback on the road – last weekend they stunned Cardiff Devils, league champions, but coming from 5-1 down to win the game 8-6.

This time they got the better of the current league leaders, Nottingham Panthers.

Flyers were 3-0 down with just 11 minutes played before Peter LeBlanc – who scored their 1000th Elite League goal on Saturday night – netted a 15th minute powerplay to give them a lifeline.

The second period saw Panthers restore their three goal cushion through David Clarke, but, once again, Fife responded as defenceman Ian Young made it 4-2.

And that laid the foundations for a third period comeback.

Fife went on the offensive, outshooting Panthers 13-3.

Dannick Gauthier made it a one-goal hockey game with four minutes remaining, and, once again Fife’s decision to pull netminder Andy Iles for an extra skater delivered as Chase Schaber hit the game-tying goal with just 69 seconds remaining.

With the momentum going into overtime, Gauthier set up Young for the sudden death winner to stun the home crowd, and delight the travelling fans.