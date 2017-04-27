Elmwood students take their skills Stateside

Four Elmwood golf students are set to live the American Dream by heading stateside to take up a year long sport scholarships.

The Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) HNC Professional Golf students are heading to America in August where they will continue their studies and boost their game.

Maria Cowan, Joanne Free, Megan Robb and Andrew Ni have all completed their HNC while at Elmwood, where they worked on their performance and improved their golf handicap on the college’s excellent golfing facilities.

Maria Cowan from Portwilliam, Wigtownshire will be taking up a scholarship at Seminole State College in Florida.

She said: “I have definitely benefitted from my time at Elmwood as a student.

“It has prepared me well educationally and as an independent student.”

Joanne Free who is from Edinburgh is heading to University of Minnesota where she will also complete her studies while actively competing in the ladies golf team.

She said Elmwood had provided her with a “good grounding” and great opportunities and offered a stepping stone into the sport she loves.

Megan Robb came to Cupar from Aberdeen to follow her career path and is looking forward to her time in Lenior-Rhyne University, North Carolina.

“Elmwood has provided me with a good education and preparation for going to America to study,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to studying with and competing against my peers”.

Andrew Ni, also from Edinburgh, is going to New Mexico Junior College.

“Elmwood’s Professional Golf programme has been a great training ground and has prepared me well for the golf scholarship, particularly the competitive golf environment.”

The college has a growing reputation for offering young students a helping hand into the game.

Fraser Hutchison, SRUC Elmwood golf lecturer said: “We are pleased that over the years 14 of our professional golf students have successfully secured golf scholarships in the US.

“This is a great opportunity for them to study and compete in the American system, growing academically, athletically and socially.”