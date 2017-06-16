Enthralling racing thrills north east Fife fans

Elite British junior road racing returned to the roads of north east Fife for the third year as Spokes Racing Team held the Kingdom Junior Classic.

Despite incredibly tough conditions throughout both stages one and two, the juniors did not hold back as the spectators that braved the weather were treated to two days of enthralling racing.

Louis Rose-Davies of Canyon UK ended up taking the spoils, beating the British Junior National Road Series leader, Oscar Mingay, by five seconds. Rose-Davies’ win atop Falkland Hill on Saturday paved the way for his overall victory.

A more defensive showing on Sunday ensured that Mingay and other general classification contenders were kept at bay.

The home team, Spokes Racing Team, may not have managed to mount a serious challenge for the overall win but still produced the best performance that has been seen by the Fife-based team at the Kingdom Classic.

Aggressive riding throughout both stages reaped rewards as Finn Crockett came away with the Venge Sports Points Competition as well as Dylan Hughes taking an excellent second place on stage two.

Hughes’ 20-mile long breakaway with Zappi Racing Team’s Jacques Sauvagnargues almost brought Spokes their first win at their home race since it’s creation in 2015.

Sadly, though, the North Berwick man was denied in the two-up sprint.

Race organiser, Craig Grieve, he said, “I thought the race went absolutely brilliantly.

“From an organiser’s point of view, I thought it went very smoothly.

“The racing was great.

“We threw just about every hill that we could from Fife at the juniors but somehow they just managed to flatten them! We’re going to have to try and get steeper hills to break it up.

“The guys from England now realise its a big event and they want to come and support it so we need to make sure that we keep on putting on a better event every year.”