Experimental Glens triumph over Potbellies

With the Scotland internationals taking centre stage player coach Gavin Emerson took the opportunity to see an experimental Glenrothes side against Dundee Potbellies last Friday at Carleton Park.

This was the first Bellies fixture in 15 years and in the past this social team lived up to their name and regularly faced the Glens’ third string.

The current incarnation, put together by Jimmy Michie who is well known in Midlands rugby circles, is composed mainly of students.

Glenrothes played uphill in the first half and got off to a flying start with tries from David Mcivor and Gavin Denholm before the visitors had gelled.

Gradually the Bellies got back into the game and the pace of their back line was causing problems for the home team. Their first try came from a sprint down the left wing and a run across the pitch to set the opposite winger free to touch down in the corner.

This was followed by a well worked try with the ball zipping from the left wing to the other side of the pitch and then back again before being touched down close to the posts. The conversion took the Bellies into a lead which they built upon with two more tries before half time.

Firstly the home defence opened up like the Red Sea gifting an easy try and then a kick down the right wing was chased up by the winger who outpaced the defence to score in the corner. This was the final score of the half which ended with a score of 10-22.

In the second half the Glens took a firm hold of the game as their forwards ensured a steady supply of ball.

Eventually pressure told with Ross Anderson finishing off a move involving half a dozen of his team mates successfully passing and catching. Emerson brought the Glens to within two points when he finished off a scrappy period of play. A high tackle on Rhys Bryce led to a brief fracas involving half a dozen players but the game continued and Emerson grabbed his second with a touch down near the left hand corner to put his team in the lead.

Glenrothes sixth try came from a lineout ten metres from the goal line which was taken cleanly and mauled impressively over the line with Scott Morrison scoring the try. Cammy Goodall rounded off the scoring to touch down close enough to the posts to allow Kain Duguid to score the only Glenrothes conversion.