Falkland Trail Runners hog the podium spots

It was another busy and successful week for the Falkland Trail Runners.

They had an exceptional day at the Auchterarder 10k where they took all three podium places.

It was Bryan Innes who crossed the finish line in first place in 42 minutes 11 seconds.

Glenrothes member Mike Murdoch followed him home just under a minute behind in 43.04 with Kevin Murray completing the clean sweep finishing in 45.33.

At the midweek Balmullo Trail Race the Skwerls were first in three of the age categories.

Brian Cruikshank who was the club’s leading runner finishing tenth overall and first over-50.

Lyle Allan who finished 26th was leading over -60 with 38th placed Tony Martin the leading over-65.

FTR finishers were, 10 Brian Cruikshank 33.18,12 Bryan Innes 33.43,26 Lyle Allan 35.28,30 Mark Webster 35.53,33 Paul Hammond 36.04,38 Tony Martin 36.35,48 Kevin Murray 36.35,84 Kylie Smith 40.40,91 Keith Bonthrone 40.57,123 Bill Duff 44.51,147 Alex Tweddle 56.06.

Cruikshank was back among the prizes again at the New Gilston 5k finishing second overall with club mate Hailey Marshall the first female.

The club were well represented in the Touch of Tartan Half Marathon in Perth.

The 13 mile route takes place along pathways and roads and finishes on the North Inch.

All entrants must wear a ‘touch of tartan’ to take part in the race.

The FTR finishing times were, Dave Clark 1:26:51,Leonard Zabek 1:46:37,Hennie Viksten 2:00:51,Kevin Funnell 2:03:46,Bill Gillan 2:05:19,Derek Adamson 2:13:59,Lynne Zabek 2:16:16,Annie Gibson 2:27:40,Alexa Tweddle 2:32:04.

Club veteran Bill Duff continues his quest to run 100 races in a calendar year.

The Lady of the North 5k Trail Race in Northumberland was his 73rd.

Bill completed the course in 25 minutes 17 seconds.

Daniel Kershaw had a 13th place finish in the Dyce Half Marathon finishing in 1 hour 49 minutes 04 seconds.

Karen Campbell was in the Lake District to take part in the Hoad Hill Marathon where, in very hot conditions, she completed the course in six hours 18 minutes 02 seconds.