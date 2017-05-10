Falkland trail runners join the masses for popular Fife race

Trail runners from all over the country were in Markinch for the first race of four in the PB Timing Skull Mountain Trail Series.

Held over a course of approximately five miles within Balbirnie Park the race attracted 79 runners.

Falkland Trail Runners’ Mark Webster emerged as the race winner crossing the finish line almost two minutes clear of Kenny Gorman.

Hailey Marshall (STAART) was leading female ahead of FTR’s Laura Muir.

There was further success for the Falkland club with 14th placed Lyle Allan claiming the over-60 prize.

The amazing Tony Martin continues to churn out wins in his over-60 category.

His latest success came in the Geneva Half Marathon where his PB time of 86m 37s took him into second spot in the British rankings for over-65s.

Tony was joined in the race by club colleagues Susanne Lumsden 1:42.02 and Carole Mowbray 2:03.33.

The latter’s time would have been quicker as she kindly stopped to assist a distressed runner.

In the associated 2k race Kaitlyn Lumsden finished 42nd and ninth female in a field of 284 runners with a time of 8m 55s.

Club duo Karen Cambell and Tony Gallagher took part in the Kintyre Ultra Marathon which is a 35 mile run from Tayinloan to Campbeltown.

Tony completed the course in 7 hours 17 minutes 05 seconds with Karen stopping the clock at 8h 55m 50s.

Lone Skwerl John Wilson was among a field of 360 who contested the 29th Stuc a’Croin Hill Race.

John covered the 12.6 miles course which has a climb of 5,200 feet in 3 hours 27 minutes.

Steven Murray ran the 20 miles Edinburgh to North Berwick race finishing 127th in 3h 22m 18s.

At the St Andrews parkrun Nic Brew finished runner up with Brian Cruikshank fourth and first over-50.

There was PBs for Bill Gillan, Lisa Wheelan, Ann Harley, Kate Russell, Lynn Smith and Linda Barton. There was a female 1-2 at Kirkcaldy with Alison Sutherland finishing just ahead of Lynn Smith.

Leonard and Lynne Zabek raced the Amager Strand parkrun in Copenhagen.