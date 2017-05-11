Fife Falcons win UK title at second attempt

Fife Falcons brought their season to an amazing climax on Sunday as they clinched the Ice Hockey UK U20 Play-off title in Dumfries.

Returning to the national finals for the second season running, coach Scott Plews and his team were determined to make up for the disappointment of last year’s overtime defeat.

Saturday’s semi final tie against Kingston Sharks resulted in an 8-2 win for the Kirkcaldy side with goals coming from Chad Smith, Scott Jamieson, Martyn Simpson, Garry Simpson (2), Jamie Crawford, Aaron Robertson and Caly Robertson.

Falcons then met Coventry Blaze in Sunday’s final, where netminder Andrew Little posted a 30-shot shutout to lead his side to a 2-0 victory.

Fife went ahead when Scott Jamieson put away a rebound at 13:09 after Garry Simpson’s shot was saved.

After a scoreless second period, Falcons secured victory in the third session when Chad Smith reacted first to loose puck after Aaron Robertson was denied.

The Fife bench and sizeable travelling support erupted on the final buzzer with the traditional blizzard of sticks, gloves and helmets thrown into the air.

It was a successful second visit to the U20 National Finals for Fife after losing 4-3 to Sheffield in overtime in last year’s final.

Fife head coach, Scott Plews, said: “Winning that final was an amazing feeling.

“After last year’s final defeat to Sheffield I immediately set my sights on winning this year’s final.

“I shared this with my team from day one of the season.

“No matter who we played they would have struggled to break us down.

“We never played our best and that was down to the effort and attitude of a very hard-working Coventry side.

“Hats off to them all for never giving up.

“Myself, Robo (assistant coach Iain Robertson) and all the lads couldn’t have asked for a better end to an amazing season.”

The final was preceded by a Scotland Under 11s versus England U11 Select, with the Scots side featuring several Fifers.