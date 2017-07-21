Fife Flyers 2017-18 fixture list

Fife Flyers’ schedule for the 2017-18 ice hockey season has been unveiled.
SEPTEMBER
Sun 3 Belfast Giants (H) CC
9-10 Elite Cup (Murrayfield Ice Rink)
16 Edinburgh Capitals (H) CC
17 Dundee Stars (A) CC
23 Coventry Blaze H) EIHL
30 Dundee Stars (H) CC
OCTOBER
1 Edinburgh Capitals (A) CC
7 Braehead Clan (A) EIHL
8 Guildford Flames (H) EIHL
14 Belfast Giants (A) CC
15 Braehead Clan (H) EIHL
20 MK Lightning (H) EIHL
21 Manchester Storm (A) EIHL
22 Braehead Clan (H) EIHL
28 Sheffield Steelers (H) EIHL
29 Cardiff Devils (H) EIHL
NOVEMBER
4 Belfast Giants (H) EIHL
11 Dundee Stars (H) EIHL
12 Coventry Blaze (A) EIHL
18 Cardiff Devils (A) EIHL
19 Guildford Flames (A) EIHL
25 Cardiff Devils (H) EIHL
26 Nottingham Panthers (A) EIHL
DECEMBER
3 Edinburgh Capitals (A) EIHL
9 Edinburgh Capitals (H) EIHL
10 MK Lightning (H) EIHL
16 Belfast Giants (H) EIHL
17 Sheffield Steelers (A) EIHL
22 Dundee Stars (A) EIHL
23 Guildford Flames (A) EIHL
24 Dundee Stars (H) EIHL
26 Edinburgh Capitals (H) EIHL tbc
30 Guildford Flames (H) EIHL
31 Edinburgh Capitals (A) EIHL
JANUARY 2018
3 Manchester Storm (H) EIHL
6 Braehead Clan (H) EIHL
7 Braehead Clan (A) EIHL
13 Edinburgh Capitals (H) EIHL
14 Coventry Blaze (A) EIHL
20 Dundee Stars (H) EIHL
21 Cardiff Devils (A) EIHL
27 Dundee Stars (A) EIHL
28 Nottingham Panthers (H) EIHL
FEBRUARY
3 Braehead Clan (A) EIHL
4 Braehead Clan (H) EIHL
9 Belfast Giants (A) EIHL
10 Coventry Blaze (H) EIHL
11 Edinburgh Capitals (A) EIHL
16 Braehead Clan (A) EIHL
17 Dundee Stars (H) EIHL
18 Dundee Stars (A) EIHL
24 Nottingham Panthers (H) EIHL
25 Sheffield Steelers (A) EIHL
MARCH
3 Manchester Storm (H) EIHL
4 MK Lightning (A) EIHL
10 Manchester Storm (A) EIHL
11 Edinburgh Capitals (A) EIHL
14 Edinburgh Capitals (H) EIHL
17 Belfast Giants (A) EIHL
18 Dundee Stars (A) EIHL
20 Nottingham Panthers (A) EIHL
21 Sheffield Steelers (H) EIHL
24 MK Lightning (A) EIHL
CC: Challenge Cup; EIHL - league
