Fife Flyers add new centreman for weekend debut

Fife Flyers fans have been handed a surprise first foot in the shape of a new signing.

The club has confirmed that new centreman Bryan Cameron will make his debut at the weekend.

The 27-year old has joined the club from ECHL outfit Atlanta Gladiators.

He previously iced with former Caps and Belfast star, David Rutherford, in Arizona where he was their second top points scorer.

Cameron was signed as free agent by Calgary Flames in 2009 and iced primarily with their ECHL affiliate side in Utah.

Flyers say his paperwork will be cleared by Tuesday, leaving him free to make his debut on the road against Manchester Storm Saturday with a home debut against Storm on Sunday.