Fife Flyers add Wands to roster

Chris Wands is the first home-based player to be confirmed as a summer saigning by Fife Flyers

The long-serving defenceman joins Shayne Stockton, Russ Moyer and newcomer Peter LeBlanc as the 2017-18 roster starts to take shape.

Chris Wands, Fife Flyers (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Wands was named British Player of the Year in 2016-17, and returns for his 14th season – he made his debut under Mark Morrison in the British National League in 2004.

JHeff Hutchins, assistant coach Jeff, hailed him as ‘‘a model professional,’’

He added: ‘‘He never complained about his ice time and when he got his opportunity he embraced it.

“He did a good job keeping things simple and it showed. our confidence grew in playing him regularly and with more opportunities he upped his game and provided a couple of memorable moments for the organisation and fans.”