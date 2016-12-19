Fife Flyers make moves for new faces

Fife Flyers look set to make changes to the roster.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, confirmed talks were underway to shake up the team, and bring possibly more than one new face into the dressing-room.

His comments came after Sunday’s disappointing 4-1 loss to Braehead Clan – a result that left Flyers 11 points behind their rivals with three games in hand.

Fife are now bottom of the mini-table, while they have slipped back to sixth in the EIHL.

With pressure growing to make changes, Dutiaume said moves were afoot.

And he defended the club’s directors who have taken flak for not sanctioning action earlier.

Dutiaume accepted the bosses were ‘‘getting a lot of heat’’ but suggestions they were not willing to finance new signings was ‘‘not the truth.’’

‘‘We have been looking for some time for players and to get cover,’’ he said.

‘‘If things go our way we will have a player or two in here. We are making positive strides on that.’’

Dutiaume admitted his side needed to make changes – a stance he has held for some weeks now.

‘‘We need a shake-up,’’ he said. ‘‘We need re-inforcements to get us back on track.’’

The moves come as the injured Shayne Stockton prepares to fly home with no clear timescale or indication if he will play again this season, while Sebastien Thinel is now out with a broken hand.

The injury, sustained in Manchester on Saturday night, will sidelined him for a number of weeks.