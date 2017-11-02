Fife ice hockey girls receive Great Britain U18 call-ups

Two youngsters from Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club have been called up by the GB Women’s U18 side for the forthcoming Four Nations Women’s International Tournament in Spain.

Sophie Campbell (15), and Audrey Wood (14), will compete against host nation Spain, along with Hungary and Poland at the Igloo Granada Ice Arena from November 10 to 12.

The tournament is considered a warm up for the World Championships in Poland which start at the beginning of next year.

Sophie, from Lundin Links, is an S4 pupil at Waid Academy and is currently playing for Fife Flames U16s and Fife Falcons U20s, while Audrey, from St Andrews, attends Madras College and features only for the Flames due to age restriction.

The girls are close friends and have been playing together since 2010 for teams at KIHC. Both forwards, they have been part of many championship and Scottish Cup winning teams over the years, including last season’s league and cup double at U16s level in a team that included Reece Cochrane, who recently joined Fife Flyers.

Sophie told the Press: “I’ve worked for eight years to get into the GB team and I’m glad that the hard hard work has paid off.

“We were visiting the cinema in Dundee when I went to my first ice hockey game. It was a Dundee Stars game, but I’m a Fife Flyers fan!

“I turned to my mum and said, ‘I would like to play this’. Her reaction was ‘seriously?!’, because it was quite a rough game, but I thought it looked fun and and the next week I went to Learn to Play in Kirkcaldy.

“I enjoyed it but I was quite bad to start with. After a few times being on the ice I started to get better, kept going back, and all the hard work is paying off now.”

Sophie also travels to Hull on a number of weekends throughout the season to compete in the Women’s Elite League with Kingston Diamonds.

“It’s a lot of travelling but we’re used to it,” she said. “My parents drive me down but they don’t mind because they like coming to watch.”

Great Britain Women U18 head coach, Cheryl Smith, added: “This will be excellent preparation for January’s World Championship.

“It will be good to see the girls in game situations and how they react to certain things.

“Some of them will have never travelled abroad for an ice hockey tournament, so it will be good for them to see how things work.”

The squad was picked following three trials at iceSheffield this season, where numbers where whittled down from 40 to 18+2.