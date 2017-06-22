Fife village hosts Scotland’s oldest free Highland Games

Visitors from all over Scotland and beyond are expected to descend on Ceres this weekend for the village’s historic Highland Games.

The event has the distinction of being the oldest free games in Scotland, having been held more or less every year since 1314.

They began when a charter was given to Ceres by Robert the Bruce in recognition of the contribution the men of the village had made to the Battle of Bannockburn.

They are always held on the last Saturday of the month on Bow Butts, in the heart of the village, which forms a natural arena for a packed programme of competitions and entertainment.

As usual, the games will be a cheerful mix of pipe music, dancing, wrestling, heavy events, cycling and running.

It will be officially opened at 1pm by the Chieftain, the Rev. Jim Campbell of Ceres, Kemback and Springfield, following a procession through the village in the company of the City of St Andrews Pipe Band.

That signals the start of an afternoon of keen competition on the track and in the centre of the arena.

Around Bow Butts, there’ll be stalls, shows, refreshments and a barbecue tent.

Said a spokesman: “With the 702nd anniversary of Bannockburn being celebrated during the next event, it is perhaps especially appropriate that we should take up the Bruce’s offer to enjoy our midsummer Games.

“It is a unique celebration of our village and our history.”

For full details, visit www.ceresgames.co.uk.