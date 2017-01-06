Fifer captains GB Under 16s to tournament win

A Kirkcaldy youngster has captained Great Britain to victory in the inaugural Ice Hockey UK Under 16 International tournament.

The GB side, skippered by defenceman Reece Cochrane, completed a clean sweep of victories against Belgium, Netherlands and Spain to claim the trophy at Dumfries Ice Bowl.

Going into the final game against Spain, both sides had won two from two, with Spain holding the edge due to slightly better goal difference.

That advantage was swept away in a goal blast as GB claimed a convincing 11-1 victory before captain Cochrane received the trophy to kick off huge celebrations from the players, staff and supporters.

Cochrane, who also captains the Fife Flames, was joined in the line-up by fellow Fifer Reece Kelly, from Kinghorn, who is currently on a scholarship at the Onatario Hockey Academy in Canada.

Scott Plews, a former Fife Flyers player and current coach with Kirkcaldy Junior Development, was also involved as an assistant coach.