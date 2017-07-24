Fixture re-jig as Flyers look to add pre-season action

Fife Flyers are looking to add pre-season exhibition games to their schedule – but may have to shift their opening match against Belfast Giants to accommodate them.

The teams were due to meet in a Challenge Cup game in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, September 3 in the first match of the 2017-18 season.

Now, that opener may be postponed just days after the EIHL schedule was released.

Flyers have urged Giants fans not to make any travel plans until further notice.

The club is in talks with un-named teams to secure exhibition games ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

They would take place either late August or on the weekend of September 2/3, which would mean finding another date for the game against Giants.

A statement from the club said: ‘‘We can confirm that we are currently in talks with various teams regarding pre-season friendlies, to be held at Fife Ice Arena in late August/early September, prior to the new season getting underway.

‘‘This means we may have to reschedule the Challenge Cup game against Belfast Giants on Sunday, September 3. We would advise travelling fans not to book travel arrangements for this date at this time.’’